Facebook Launches Resource For Military Members

Facebook has launched a new resource hub for veterans and members of the military to help improve their digital skills as well as find new job opportunities.

The social media giant said that the new 'Military and Veterans Hub' will provide online safety tips, resources for finding jobs, and training in digital skills through the company's new partnership with mentor network SCORE.

SCORE is a network of volunteer expert business mentors to provide education and mentorship to military members, veterans and their families who aspire to become entrepreneurs.

Facebook noted that over 900,000 people in the U.S. participate in more than 2,000 groups for military members, veterans and their spouses on the social networking site.

The program in partnership with SCORE includes a "mentor match" that connects military members and veterans with SCORE's business mentors who are also U.S. veterans. It also includes a veteran-focused educational toolkit for launching a business that includes steps to develop a business plan.

In addition, Facebook will hold veteran-focused interactive workshops to provide guidance to veterans on starting a business. SCORE's veteran mentors will be available to all attendees even after the workshop to provide support through all stages of startup and growth.

Facebook noted that in the past month, it held events for the veteran community such as 'Boost with Facebook' in San Diego, where it trained over 1,400 people on how to use digital tools. It also held a 'Boost Leaders Network' event to support military and veteran businesses in Hawaii.

For veterans in search of job opportunities at Facebook, the company will launch a 12-month career development pilot program focused on AR/VR Silicon Engineering for veterans with a background in Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering or Computer Science.

Facebook is also offering a 'Military Skills Translator' tool designed to help people find Facebook careers relevant to their military experience.

