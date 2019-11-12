Romania Inflation At 9-month Low

Romania consumer price inflation eased to the lowest level in nine months in October, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in October, after a 3.5 percent increase in September.

The latest inflation was the lowest since January, when it was 3.3 percent.

Prices for food products grew 4.16 percent annually in October and those of services and non-food products rose by 4.14 percent and 2.57 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.43 percent in October.

The EU measure of harmonized index, or HICP, increased 3.3 percent annually in October, after a 3.5 percent gain in the preceding month.

