European Economics Preview: UK Inflation Data Due

Consumer prices from the UK and industrial production from euro area are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Germany's final consumer price data is due. Inflation is expected to match the flash estimate of 1.1 percent in October.

At 3.00 am ET, industrial production figures are due from Hungary.

Half an hour later, Statistics Sweden releases inflation data for October. Inflation is seen at 1.6 percent versus 1.5 percent in September.

At 4.30 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to release UK consumer and producer prices for October. Inflation is forecast to ease slightly to 1.6 percent from 1.7 percent in September.

Economists forecast UK output prices to climb 0.9 percent, while input prices to fall 4.7 percent annually in October.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area industrial production for September. Industrial output is expected to fall 0.2 percent on a monthly basis, following a 0.4 percent rise in August.

