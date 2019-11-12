Chipotle Extends Its Carne Asada To 2020 First Quarter

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) decided to extend Carne Asada on its menu into the first quarter of 2020 citing strong demand for its limited-edition premium steak. Originally it was planning to end the limited time offer in November or December.

Carne asada is a dish of grilled and sliced beef, usually skirt steak, sirloin steak, tenderloin steak, or rib steak.

"We're incredibly encouraged by the customer response to Carne Asada and are exploring options to add this as a permanent menu item in the future," said Brian Niccol, Chief Executive Officer of Chipotle.

Chipotle said it is offering responsibly raised beef with no antibiotics or added hormones. The company is sourcing it through farmers rather than factories.

