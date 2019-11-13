Bulgaria Inflation Rises In October

Bulgaria's consumer price inflation rose marginally in October, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 2.4 year-on-year in October, after a 2.3 percent increase in September. In August, inflation was 2.9 percent.

Prices in restaurants and hotels grew 5.1 percent annually in October, while transportation costs declined 3.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.8 percent in October, after a 0.3 percent fall in the previous month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.6 percent annually in October.

The HICP declined 0.2 percent in October from the previous month.

