China Yuchai International Q3 Profit More Than Halves - Quick Facts

Published:

China Yuchai International Ltd. (CYD) reported that total net profit attributable to China shareholders for the fourth quarter was RMB 50.33 million ($7.12 million), or earnings per share of RMB 1.23 ($0.17), compared to RMB 128.52 million, or RMB 3.15 per share in the same quarter in 2018.

Operating profit declined to RMB 175.83 million or $24.86 million from RMB 251.21 million or $35.52 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Net revenue for the quarter increased 3.7 percent to RMB 3.31 billion or $467.73 million from RMB 3.19 billion or $450.94 million last year.

