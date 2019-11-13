South Korea Import Prices Fall For Fifth Month

South Korea's import prices fell for the fifth month in a row in October, data from Bank of Korea showed on Thursday.

Import prices declined 5.7 percent year-on-year in October, following a 2.0 percent fall in September.

Export prices decreased 7.3 percent annually in October, following a 5.0 percent fall in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, import prices fell 2.1 percent in October, following a 0.3 percent decrease in the preceding month.

Export prices declined 1.9 percent monthly in October, following a 0.8 percent drop in the prior month.

Economic News

