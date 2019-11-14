Great Portland Estates H1 Pre-tax Profit Rises - Quick Facts

Great Portland Estates plc. (GPOR.L) reported that its profit before tax for the six months ended 30 September 2019 rose to 44.4 million pounds from 40.4 million pounds in the same period last year.

Profit for the period increased to 44.1 million pounds or 16.7 pence from 33.7 million pounds or 11.1 pence per share in the prior year. EPRA earnings per share were 10.6 pence, compared to 9.0 pence last year.

Total revenue for the half year grew to 54.4 million pounds from 50.8 million pounds last year.

The company's board of directors declared an interim ordinary dividend of 4.7 pence per share, compared to 4.3 pence in 2018, which will be paid on 2 January 2020.

Looking ahead, the company said it does not expect significant rental value movements in the very near-term. Given the rental performance of the portfolio in the first half of the year, the company maintained its outlook for rental value growth for the financial year to 31 March 2020 in a range of minus 2.0 percent to +1.5 percent.

