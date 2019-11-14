logo
Quick Facts
Plus   Neg
Share
Email

Great Portland Estates H1 Pre-tax Profit Rises - Quick Facts

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Great Portland Estates plc. (GPOR.L) reported that its profit before tax for the six months ended 30 September 2019 rose to 44.4 million pounds from 40.4 million pounds in the same period last year.

Profit for the period increased to 44.1 million pounds or 16.7 pence from 33.7 million pounds or 11.1 pence per share in the prior year. EPRA earnings per share were 10.6 pence, compared to 9.0 pence last year.

Total revenue for the half year grew to 54.4 million pounds from 50.8 million pounds last year.

The company's board of directors declared an interim ordinary dividend of 4.7 pence per share, compared to 4.3 pence in 2018, which will be paid on 2 January 2020.

Looking ahead, the company said it does not expect significant rental value movements in the very near-term. Given the rental performance of the portfolio in the first half of the year, the company maintained its outlook for rental value growth for the financial year to 31 March 2020 in a range of minus 2.0 percent to +1.5 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Merck KGaA Q3 Profit Edges Up, Raises FY19 View; Stock Dips
German science and technology company Merck KGaA reported Thursday a slight increase in third-quarter profit, despite good growth in sales. The company further lifted its fiscal 2019 earnings and sales view following the closing of the Versum Materials acquisition. Shares of Merck were losing around 2 percent in the morning trading in Germany.
Apple Unveils MacBook Pro With Bigger Screen, New Keyboard
Apple Inc. (AAPL) unveiled a 16-inch MacBook Pro laptop with a larger screen and redesigned keyboard. It is the first major update since the MacBook Pro line was revamped three years ago. The company has moved from a 15-inch screen to a higher-resolution 16-inch screen.
Facebook Pay Rolling Out This Week
Facebook has launched its new payment platform called 'Facebook Pay' in the U.S., joining other tech giants like Google and Apple that have their own payment platforms. The new service will be available across Facebook and its associated apps - Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp, the social media giant said in a blog post. The payment service supports most major credit and debit cards.
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2019 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap
>