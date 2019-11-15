New York Manufacturing Index Unexpectedly Edges Lower In November

A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Friday unexpectedly showed a modest slowdown in the pace of growth in regional manufacturing activity in the month of November.

The New York Fed said its headline general conditions index edged down to 2.9 in November from 4.0 in October, although a positive reading still indicates an increase in regional manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 5.0.

Looking ahead, the report said indexes assessing the six-month outlook suggest optimism about future conditions remains subdued.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.