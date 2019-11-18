French Stocks Mixed Amid Lackluster Moves

French stocks are exhibiting a mixed trend in cautious trade Monday morning as investors look for more news on the U.S.-China trade front and await the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.

On Saturday, Chinese state media said that the U.S. and China had "constructive discussions" regarding a phase-one trade deal in a high-level phone call.

The benchmark CAC 40, moving in a very narrow band of about 20 points since trade commenced this morning, is currently down 14.86 points or 0.25% at 5924.41

On Friday, the index ended up 0.65%.

Among the stocks in the CAC 40 index, Bouygues is declining by about 2%. Engie is down 1.7% and Peugeot is lower by about 1.4%.

Kering, ArcelorMittal, Danone and Vinci are down 0.7 to 0.85%.

Meanwhile, Accor, Orange, Unibail Rodamco, Capgemini, Sodexo, Vivendi and BNP Paribas are up in positive territory, gaing 0.4 to 1%.

Among mid and small-cap stocks, Nicox is lower by about 7.7% and Balyo is down nearly 6%.

Markets across Europe had ended higher on Friday and U.S. stocks too closed on a buoyant note, amid fresh optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal after positive comments from a couple of White House officials.

An unexpected stimulus announced by the Chinese central bank to help lenders in China through the tax season contributed as well to the positive sentiment on Friday.

