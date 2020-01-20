logo
Asian Economic News
Plus   Neg
Share
Email

Japan Industrial Production Falls In November

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Japan's industrial production declined slightly more than initially estimated in November, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Monday.

Industrial production fell by a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent month-on-month November. According to the initial estimate, production had declined 0.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, shipments dropped 1.7 percent in November and inventories decreased 0.9 percent. Meanwhile, the inventory ratio grew 2.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production dropped 8.2 percent in November versus the initial estimate of 8.1 percent decrease.

Further, data showed that capacity utilization slid 0.3 percent on month in November, but slower than the 4.5 percent decline logged in October.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

Follow RTT
Copyright © 2020 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap
>