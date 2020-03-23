Stock Alert: NovaBay Pharma Shares Up In Pre-Market

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) are soaring over 5% in pre-market today, after the company announced a rebrand for non-prescription Avenova, its antimicrobial lid and lash solution.

The company, today, unveiled refreshed consumer branding for online sales of Avenova antimicrobial lid and lash solution. The comprehensive refresh reinforces the company's strategy of reaching a broader audience through Avenova.com and Amazon.com.

Avenova is the only patented, FDA-cleared formula that uses pure hypochlorous acid to treat issues like bacterial dry eye, blepharitis and contact lens intolerance.

The stock has been trading between $0.23 and $4.04 in the past one year, and closed Friday's trade at $0.84, down 66 cents or 43.99%. NBY is currently trading at $0.89, up 5 cents or 5.93% in the pre-market session.

