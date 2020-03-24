Finland Jobless Rate Falls In February

Finland's jobless rate fell in February after rising in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate for the 15 to 74 age group fell to 6.9 percent in February from 7.2 percent in January. In the same month last year, unemployment rate was 7.4 percent.

In December, unemployment rate was 6.0 percent.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 187,000 in February from 196,000 in January.

The employment rate decreased to 71.3 percent in February from 72.1 percent in the prior month.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 6.6 percent in February from 6.7 percent in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.