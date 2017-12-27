Sensex Fails To Hold Intraday Gains, Ends Nearly 100 Pts Down

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and the Nifty50 drifted lower on Wednesday, as stocks failed to hold early gains amid a lack of positive catalysts.

The start was a bit buoyant, but the market slipped into the negative zone after trading higher till a little past mid-afternoon.

A few counters witnessed volatile movements with traders looking to square off near month derivatives contracts ahead of expiry on Thursday.

Pharmaceuticals stocks had a good session, while oil, capital goods, realty and bank stocks were mostly weak. Automobile, IT, metal, FMCG and consumer durables stocks ended on a mixed note. Activity was mostly stock specific in the large cap as well as midcap and smallcap segments.

The Sensex, which hit a fresh record, rising to 34,137.97, ended down 98.80 points or 0.29 percent at 33,911.81, off the day's low of 33,839.51. The Nifty50 ended at 10,490.75, losing 40.75 points or 0.39 percent, after hitting a new high at 10,552.40.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries climbed nearly 7 percent after the company announced that the USFDA has accepted a New Drug Application, filed by its wholly owned subsidiary, for OTX-101, a cyclosporine A, ophthalmic solution.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories advanced 1.7 percent and Aurobindo Pharma added 1.1 percent, while Lupin gained about 0.5 percent.

Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Vedanta, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Mahindra & Mahindra and UPL posted notable gains.

Bharti Airtel declined 1.6 percent and ICICI Bank ended lower by about 1.5 percent. Indian Oil Corporation, UltraTech Cement, Bosch, Hindalco, Tata Consultancy Services, State Bank of India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bajaj Finance ended notably lower.

Shares of Anil Ambani Group companies were in demand. Reliance Communications soared more than 40 percent before eventually signing off with a 30 percent gain. The stock vaulted on the company's announcement that it is now out of Reserve Bank of India's Strategic Debt Restructuring framework, with zero equity conversion and zero loan write-offs for lenders and bondholders.

Once all transactions are completed, the balance debt of the telecom is likely to be about Rs 6000 crore only, meaning a reduction of over 85% of total debt.

Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Capital, Reliance Naval and Engineering and Reliance Power ended with handsome gains.

The market breadth was slightly weak with losers outscoring gainers by 5 to 4.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News