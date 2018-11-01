European Economics Preview: Germany's GDP Data Due

National accounts data from Germany is due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes industrial production figures for November. Production is forecast to climb 3.3 percent on year, slower than October's 4.1 percent increase.

Also, the Czech Statistical Office is set to release retail sales data. Sales are forecast to grow 3.6 percent on year, following the 7 percent increase in October.

At 4.00 am ET, Germany's Destatis is slated to issue full year GDP data for 2017. The is forecast to expand 2.4 percent compared to 1.9 percent in 2016.

In the meantime, Italy's retail sales data for November is due. Economists expect sales to climb 1 percent on month, in contrast to a 1 percent fall in October.

At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England is scheduled to issue credit conditions survey.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurozone industrial output figures are due. Production is expected to grow 0.8 percent on month, faster than October's 0.2 percent increase.

Also, Greece unemployment data is due for October.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.