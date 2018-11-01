Japan Leading Index At 46-Month High

Japan's leading index increased notably in November to the strongest level in nearly four years, preliminary figures from the Cabinet Office showed Thursday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, climbed to 108.6 in November from 106.5 in October. The figure also matched consensus estimate.

Moreover, this was the highest score since January 2014, when it was 112.2.

The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity rose to 118.1 in November from 116.4 in the previous month. The reading was expected to improve to 117.9.

The lagging index came in at 118.7 in November versus 118.5 in October.

