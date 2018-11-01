New Zealand Job Ads Fall For Second Month

Job advertisements in New Zealand declined for the second straight month in December, the results of a survey by ANZ bank showed Thursday.

Job ads dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent month-over-month in December, the same rate of fall as in November.

The annual growth in the rolling 3-month average of job ads volume eased further to 6.1 percent in December from 7.6 percent in the previous month.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.