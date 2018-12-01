S&P Downgrades Brazil's Sovereign Rating

S&P Global Ratings downgraded the sovereign ratings of Brazil citing less timely and effective policymaking.

The agency lowered the ratings to 'BB-' from 'BB', with a stable outlook. The current rating is three notches below the investment grade.

S&P said Brazil made slower-than-expected progress in putting in place meaningful legislation to correct structural fiscal slippage and rising debt levels on a timely basis.

According to S&P, the absence of cohesive political support for corrective economic measures diminishes the prospects for a solid and prompt response following the 2018 elections.

