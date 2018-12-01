Japan Eco Watchers' Index Falls Unexpectedly In December

A measure of peoples' assessment of the Japanese decreased unexpectedly in December, though marginally, survey figures from the Cabinet Office showed Friday.

The current index of Economy Watchers' survey dropped to 53.9 in December from 54.1 in November.

Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to improve to 55.1.

Any reading above 50 indicates optimism and a score below 50 suggests pessimism.

The outlook index fell further to 52.7 in December from 53.4 in the preceding month.

