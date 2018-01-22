BRAZIL: Economists Raise 12-month Inflation Forecast To 4.00%

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The median forecast for Brazil's consumer price inflation in the next 12 months rose for the fourth consecutive week, to 4.00% from 3.98% a week before, according to economists surveyed by the South American country's central bank.

For 2018, the economists kept the median inflation estimate unchanged at 3.95% for the second consecutive week, while for 2019 the forecast has been at 4.25% for 41 weeks.

The annual inflation rate in Brazil increased to 2.95% in December, ending the year below the bottom of the central bank's target for 2017, which ranged from 3% to 6%.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.