Singapore-based Netwex Launches Cryptocurrency 'NXE'

Singapore-based ICO, Netwex Coin, has launched its own Cryptocurrency, named NXE.

The open source all-in-one decentralized crypto community announced the launch of their first altcoin on Thursday when the crowd sale began.

The ICO Crowd Sale for NXE will continue until March 2, after which it is expected to be listed on the exchanges at a value of $10. The current value of Netwex Coin is $0.08 per NXE, and the crowd sale price ranges from $0.8 to $1.2.

Netwex has started accepting registration on the website and is even offering 10 NXE coins free at the time of sign-up as initial offer. Also, customers who refer a friend will get 2 NXE coins for free.

Netwex claims to be the first ICO to allow users to utilize their NXE coins to buy air tickets at the Netwex website, that too at a discount of upto 25 percent.

Incepted with the concept of waste-to-energy powered crypto mine, Netwex will contribute the revenues to fund waste-to-energy crypto mine, said Jackson M., Marketing Head at Netwex.

He added that 100,00,000 NXE coins will be offered for early investors before it is traded in exchanges.

Based on AI-based algorithm, Netwex offers various alternatives for the investors to choose from, including Trading, CGP (Capital Gain Program), EPC (Earnings per Coin), and Mining.

by RTT Staff Writer

