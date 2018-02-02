Singapore's Mobile App SpherePay To Launch Cryptocurrency

The Singapore-based SpherePay mobile payment platform announced that it will launch its own cryptocurrency in the same name with the symbol, SAY.



The cryptocurrency is set for launch in March. The company envisages a sharing ecosystem that links cryptocurrency assets to real life transaction.

A total of 6,000,000,000 SAY tokens will be released through the sale.

The company said it will create a universal and globally accepted peer-to-peer trading ecosystem that links virtual currency assets to real life by offering the world's first virtual currency that is QR code payment.

The token sale is set to commence in two days. The mobile app is developed by OPG Asia.



Spherepay also aims to reduce overall operating costs, increase marketplace efficiency and boost return-on-investments of product & service providers in the global sharing .



This week, US-based Square, the mobile payment company founded by Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey, launched Bitcoin trading for most of its Cash App customers.

