Nancy Pelosi Makes 8-hour Long Record House Speech For Migrants

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi created history by speaking continuously for more than eight hours in the lower chamber - the longest address in at least 108 years.

Pelosi's protest was designed to draw attention to the plight of the young immigrants facing deportation, who are known as Dreamers.

Their status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy is in jeopardy after March 5.

She was against a compromise federal budget deal that does not address the sensitive issue.

Although other lawmakers praised her marathon speech, it failed to produce the desired result as House Speaker Paul Ryan refused to bring up bipartisan immigration legislation to protect Dreamers to the floor for a vote.

The 77-year old veteran California Democrat started her speech at 10:04 am and yielded the floor at 6:11 p.m.

Pelocy's day-long speech in four-inch heels and consuming nothing but water ended precisely eight hours and seven minutes after she began.

"I just got word that the House historian confirms that you have now set the record for the longest continuous speech in the House since at least 1909," said Pelosi, reading aloud a message from a clerk.

Party leaders are allowed to speak as long as they wish in the House, and as minority leader, Pelosi was taking advantage of that rule.

