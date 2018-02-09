Trump Highlights Ex-Aide's Denial Of Allegations Of Domestic Abuse

President Donald Trump said Friday he was surprised by allegations of domestic abuse against former White House staff secretary Rob Porter.

Speaking to reporters from the Oval Office, Trump highlighted that Porter has denied the accusations of verbal and physical abuse against his two ex-wives.

"As you probably know, he says he's innocent," Trump said. "And I think you have to remember that. He said very strongly yesterday that he's innocent."

Trump praised the job that Porter did while working at the White House and said he hoped his former aide would have a great career ahead of him.

"We certainly wish him well," Trump said. "It's obviously a tough time for him. He did a very good job when he was in the White House."

Multiple sources have told CNN the president's senior aides knew about the allegations of abuse against Porter for months.

Porter announced his resignation on Wednesday despite calling the allegations of domestic abuse "outrageous" and "false."

(Photo: Michael Vadon)

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News