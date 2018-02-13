Japan GDP Expands 0.1% On Quarter In Q4

Japan's gross domestic product added a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2017, the Cabinet Office said in Wednesday's preliminary reading.

That was shy of expectations for a gain of 0.2 percent and down from 0.6 percent in the third quarter.

On an annualized basis, GDP gained 0.4 percent - again missing expectations for 1.0 percent and down from the downwardly revised 2.2 percent increase in the three months prior (originally 2.5 percent).

Nominal GDP was flat on quarter, missing forecasts for a gain of 0.4 percent and down from 0.6 percent in the third quarter.

The GDP deflator also was unchanged on year, matching forecasts following the 0.2 percent gain in the second quarter.

Private consumption added 0.5 percent on quarter, exceeding expectations for a gain of 0.4 percent following the 0.6 percent decline in the previous three months.

Business spending was up 0.7 percent on quarter, missing forecasts for a gain of 1.1 percent and down from 1.0 percent in the three months prior.

The Japanese has now expanded in eight straight quarters, the first such streak in more than three years.

