Trump Says Oprah Winfrey Was Insecure In CBS '60 Minutes' Performance

President Donald Trump has ridiculed media celebrity Oprah Winfrey over her performance in a panel discussion on CBS' "60 Minutes."

"Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect," Trump said in a late night Twitter message Sunday.

In the Sunday night program, Winfrey asked questions to a politically divided group consisting of 14 people from Grand Rapids, Michigan, the same group with whom she spoke last fall.

Winfrey opened the panel discussion by saying "One year into Donald Trump's presidency, Americans remain divided, often unwilling to listen to what the other side has to say."

She then asked the panelists -- seven who voted for Trump and seven who did not -- about the president's tax plan, his reported reference to "sh*thole countries," and if Trump is fit for office.

Trump tweeted that he hopes Oprah runs for President, "so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!"

Oprah had been touted as a potential Democratic candidate to challenge Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

She put an end to speculations during a conversation with Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda on her podcast SuperSoul earlier this month.

The Broadway icon was of the opinion that "being Oprah is a more powerful position than president."

The US media was abuzz with reports that people were so impressed by Oprah Winfrey's epic speech at the Golden Globes last month that they now see a presidential candidate for the 2020 election in the pro-Democrat celebrity.

