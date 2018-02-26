BRAZIL: Economists Raise 2018 GDP Growth Estimate To 2.89% From 2.80%

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Economists surveyed by the Brazilian central bank increased their forecasts for economic growth in 2018 for the second consecutive week, to 2.89% from 2.80% last week. For 2019, GDP growth projections remained at 3.00% for the fourth week.

Projections for Brazil's debt-to-GDP ratio in 2018 decreased to 55.10%, from 55.30% last week, while for 2019 it remained at 57.70%.

Projections for the Brazilian industrial output growth in 2018 increased to 3.76%, from 3.51% a week before, while the 2019 forecast rose to 3.35% from 3.20% last week.

