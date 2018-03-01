New Zealand January Building Permits Advance 0.2%

The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand gained a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in January, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday - standing at 1,916.

That follows the 9.5 percent contraction in December.

Individually, permits were issued for 1,380 stand-alone houses; 352 townhouses, flats, and units; 135 apartment units; and 49 retirement village units.

The regions consenting the most new dwellings were: Auckland with 718, Canterbury with 292 and Waikato with 193.

Including alterations, the value of building work consented in January was NZ$1.4 billion, comprising NZ$909 million of residential work and NZ$479 million of non-residential work.

In the year ended January 2018, there were 31,251 new dwellings consented - up 3.7 percent on year.

"Stand-alone houses drove the small growth in new home consents in January," construction statistics manager Melissa McKenzie said. "Home consents have been volatile in recent months but overall, consent numbers are fairly flat, and levels remain below both recent and historic peaks."

In the year ended January 2018, non-residential building consents totaled NZ$6.6 billion - up 9.8 percent on year.

The non-residential building types with the highest values were: offices, administration, and public transport buildings - NZ$1.2 billion (up 4.3 percent from the January 2017 year); education buildings - NZ$1.0 billion (down 8.0 percent); shops, restaurants, and bars - NZ$832 million (up 6.9 percent); and storage buildings - NZ$760 million (up 11 percent).

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

