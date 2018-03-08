Carrefour Launches Europe's First Food Blockchain

French grocery retailer Carrefour Group has launched Europe's first food blockchain and plans to extend the to eight more product lines before the end of 2018.

The move is part of the retailer's implementation of the five-year Carrefour 2022 transformation plan that was announced in late January by the new CEO Alexandre Bompard, who took over in mid-July.

Europe's largest retailer noted that the blockchain technology is currently in use for free-range Carrefour Quality Line Auvergne chickens. This will be later introduced to eight more animal and vegetable product lines, such as eggs, cheese, milk, oranges, tomatoes, salmon and ground beef steak.

According to the company, "It can be used in the food sector so that each and every party along the length of the supply chain (producers, processors and distributors) can provide traceability information about their particular role and for each batch (dates, places, farm buildings, distribution channels, potential treatments, etc.)."

Carrefour, will now be able to share a secure database with all of its partners and guarantee higher levels of food safety for its customers.

Consumers will be able to scan the QR Code on each product label using their smartphones to obtain complete information and ascertain the quality of the product. They can also see from "where it was reared right up to when it was placed on the shelves."

While Carrefour is reportedly the first to introduce the food blockchain in Europe, several other companies dealing in food products are exploring ways to utilize blockchain technology.

In late August, ten of the largest food producers and retailers, including Nestlé, Tyson Foods, Unilever and Walmart, had announced a collaboration with IBM Blockchain to help track food supply chains and improve food safety.

The use of blockchain can, when a problem arises, help in quickly identifying the source of the problem or contamination as one can see across the whole ecosystem using the data to pinpoint it.

