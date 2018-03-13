MEXICO: Industrial Output Rises 0.9% In January From A Year Earlier

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Industrial output in Mexico rose 0.9% in January from a year before, gaining strength from the previous month when the output decreased 0.66%, according to the country's statistics office (Inegi).

It was the largest annual rise in the industrial output since March 2017, when industrial production rose 3,90%.

On a monthly and seasonally adjusted comparison, Mexican industrial output remained stable in January. In December, production grew 0.95%.

The mining sector output, which includes production from the oil sector, decreased 5.0% in January from a year before and rose 1.6% compared to December.

The construction sector output was up 4.0% on an annual basis and increased 0.5% on a monthly comparison, while the energy, water and gas production rose 1.6% in January from a year before and increased 2% from December.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.