European Economics Preview: Swiss Central Bank Set To Hold Rates

The Swiss National Bank is expected to hold its negative interest rate at the monetary policy meeting on Thursday.

At 3.00 am ET, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association is slated to issue Europe's new car registrations data for February.

In the meantime, foreign trade from Norway and unemployment from Turkey are due. The jobless rate is seen rising to 10.4 percent in December from 10.3 percent in November.

At 3.45 am ET, France's Insee releases final consumer prices for February. Inflation is forecast to slow to 1.2 percent, as initially estimated, from 1.3 percent in January.

At 4.00 am ET, industrial production and retail sales figures are due from the Czech Republic. Economists forecast industrial output to grow 5.5 percent on year in January, faster than the 2.7 percent rise logged in December.

At 4.15 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office is scheduled to issue Swiss producer and import prices for February.

At 4.30 am ET, the Swiss National Bank announces its interest rate decision. The bank is expected to keep the rate on sight deposits at the SNB at -0.75 percent and the target range for the three-month Libor between -1.25 percent and -0.25 percent.

Also, unemployment from Sweden is due. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 7 percent in February.

At 5.00 am ET, Norges Bank is set to announce its interest rate decision. The bank is expected to hold its key rate at 0.50 percent.

