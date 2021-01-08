European Economics Preview: German Industrial Output, Foreign Trade Data Due

Industrial production and foreign trade figures are due from Germany on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 1.45 am ET, Swiss unemployment data is due. The jobless rate is seen at 3.5 percent in December versus 3.4 percent in November.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's industrial production and external trade data. Exports are forecast to grow 0.8 percent on month in November, the same rate as seen in October. The annual growth in imports is seen rising to 0.4 percent from 0.3 percent.

Industrial production is expected to climb 0.7 percent on month in November versus a 3.2 percent rise in October.

In the meantime, industrial production from Norway and foreign trade from Finland are due.

At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee is slated to issue consumer spending and industrial production data for November. Also, foreign trade and current account figures are due from France.

At 3.00 am ET, industrial production from Hungary and foreign trade from Slovakia are due. In the meantime, the Czech Statistical Office releases third quarter GDP data and industrial output.

Half an hour later, UK Halifax house price data is due. Economists expect house prices to climb 0.5 percent on month in December, slower than the 1.2 percent rise seen in November.

Also, industrial production and new orders are due from Statistics Sweden.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's unemployment data is due for November. The rate stood at 9.8 percent in October.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to publish euro area unemployment data for November. The jobless rate is expected to rise to 8.5 percent from 8.4 percent in October.

