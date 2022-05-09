Australia Retail Sales Climb 1.6% In March

The total value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent on month in March, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday - coming in at A$33.626 billion.

Individually, sales were up for food, household goods, clothing, department stores, other retailing and cafes and restaurants.

Retail sales were up 9.4 percent on year.

For the first quarter of 2022, retail sales rose 1.2 percent on quarter to A$93.186 billion after jumping 7.9 percent in the three months prior.

