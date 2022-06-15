Australia Unemployment Rate Steady At 3.9%; 60.6K Jobs Added

The jobless rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.9 percent in May, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - unchanged from the April reading but above expectations for 3.8 percent.

The Australian added 60,600 jobs last month, blowing away forecasts for an increase of 25,000 jobs after the increase of 4,000 jobs a month earlier.

Full-time employment gained 69,400 jobs in May, while part-time jobs lost 8,700 jobs.

The participation rate was 66.7 percent, beating forecasts for 66.4 percent and up from 66.3 percent a month earlier.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.