New Zealand Has NZ$263 Million Trade Surplus

New Zealand posted a merchandise trade surplus of NZ$263 million in May, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

That follows the downwardly revised NZ$440 million surplus in April (originally (NZ$584 million).

Exports were worth NZ$6.95 billion last month, accelerating from the downwardly revised NZ$6.16 billion in the previous month (originally NZ$631 million).

Imports came in at NZ$6.69 billion, up from the downwardly revised NZ$5.72 billion in April (originally NZ$5.73 billion).

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.