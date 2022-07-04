Spain Unemployment Lowest Since 2008

Spain unemployment declined sharply in June to the lowest since October 2008, the labor ministry reported Monday.

The number of unemployed decreased 42,409, or 1.45 percent in June from the previous month. The registered unemployed totaled 2.88 million, the lowest since October 2008.

On a yearly basis, unemployment declined 733,757 or 20.3 percent.

In June, unemployment in services decreased 41,017 and by 7,148 in industry. In construction, unemployment was down 4,981. Meanwhile, unemployment grew 8,863 in the agriculture sector.

Data showed that unemployment among young people aged below 25 years rose slightly by 1,289 from the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.