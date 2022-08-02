Australia Retail Sales Rise 0.2% In June

The total value of retail sales in June was up a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in June, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at A$34.239 billion.

On a yearly basis, retail sales climbed 12.0 percent.

Individually, clothing, cafes and restaurants and other retailing were up on month, while food, household goods and department store sales were down.

For the second quarter of 2022, the value of retail sales climbed a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent on quarter to A$94.281 billion.

Online sales were relatively flat at A$3.635 billion.

Economic News

