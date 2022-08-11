New Zealand Food Prices Climb 7.4% On Year In July

Food prices in New Zealand were up 7.4 percent on year in July, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday - accelerating from 6.6 percent in June.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices increased by 10 percent; meat, poultry, and fish prices increased by 7.7 percent; grocery food prices increased by 7.5 percent; non-alcoholic beverage prices increased by 4.6 percent; and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased by 6.6 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, food prices were up 1.1 percent (2.1 percent unadjusted).

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.