Australia Wage Price Index Climbs 2.6% On Year In Q2

The wage price index in Australia was up 2.6 percent on year in the second quarter of 2022, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 2.7 percent and up from 2.4 percent in the three months prior.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, wages rose 0.7 percent - again missing forecasts for 0.8 percent but unchanged from the previous three months.

Private sector wages rose 2.7 percent over the year to June quarter 2022, the highest seasonally adjusted rate of growth for the sector since September 2013. Public sector wages rose 2.4 percent over the year.

