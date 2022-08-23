South Africa Q2 Jobless Rate Falls

South Africa's jobless rate decreased in the three months ended June, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate fell to 33.9 percent in the second quarter from 34.5 percent in the first quarter.

In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 34.4 percent.

The number of unemployed people increased by 132,000 people to 7.994 million in the second quarter from 7.862 million in the previous quarter.

The number of employed persons rose by 648,000 persons to 15.562 million in the June quarter from 14.914 million in the March quarter.

