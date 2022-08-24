U.S. Durable Goods Orders Unchanged In July

New orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods were virtually unchanged in the month of July, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.

The Commerce Department said durable goods orders edged down by less than a tenth of a percent in July after surging by a revised 2.2 percent in June.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to increase by 0.6 percent compared to the 2.0 percent jump that had been reported for the previous month.

Excluding a pullback in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders rose by 0.3 percent for the second straight month. Ex-transportation orders were expected to inch up by 0.2 percent.

Economic News

