U.S. Employment Increases Roughly In Line With Estimates

Employment in the U.S. increased roughly in line with economist estimates in the month of August, according to a closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday.

The report showed non-farm payroll employment rose by 315,000 jobs in August after surging by a revised 526,000 jobs in July.

Economists had expected employment to increase by about 300,000 jobs compared to the jump of 528,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the unemployment rate edged up to 3.7 percent in August from 3.5 percent in July. Economists had expected the unemployment rate to remain unchanged.

Economic News

