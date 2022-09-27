Australia Retail Sales Rise 0.6% On Month In August

The value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on month in August, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at A$34.881 billion.

That beat forecasts for a gain of 0.4 percent following the 1.3 percent increase in July.

Individually, food (1.1 percent), household goods (2.6 percent), department stores (2.8 percent and cafes and restaurants (1.3 percent) all saw increases, while clothing (-2.3 percent) and other (-2.5 percent) were down.

On a yearly basis, retail sales were up 19.2 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.