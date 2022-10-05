New Zealand Central Bank Hikes Rate By 50 Bps

New Zealand central bank raised its key interest rate again by 50 basis points on Wednesday.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand decided to lift the Official Cash Rate to 3.50 percent from 3.00 percent. A similar higher rate was last seen in 2015.

The committee observed that inflation is currently too high and employment is beyond its maximum sustainable level.

The summary of the meeting showed that the Committee considered whether to increase the interest rate by 50 or 75 basis points. Some members highlighted that a larger increase in the OCR now would reduce the likelihood of a higher peak in the OCR being required.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.