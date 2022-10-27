German Consumer Confidence Set To Rise In November

German consumer confidence is set to improve in November, survey results from the market research group GfK showed on Thursday.

The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose to -41.9 in November, in line with expectations, from revised -42.8 in October.

As long as inflation remains high and there are concerns about energy supply, the consumer climate will not be able to recover noticeably and sustainably, said Rolf Bürkl, GfK consumer expert.

Among sub-indices of consumer confidence, the income expectations indicator rose 7.2 points to -60.5 in October. Likewise, the propensity to buy index gained two points to -17.5.

However, the economic expectations index dropped 0.3 points to -22.2 in October.



Consumers assumed that Germany will slide into a recession. Experts confirmed this assessment and forecast that the gross domestic product will fall by around half a percent in 2023, GfK said.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.