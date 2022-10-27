Japan Jobless Rate Rises To 2.6% In September

The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

That exceeded expectations for 2.5 percent, which would have been unchanged from the August reading.

The jobs-to-applicant ratio was 1.34, beating forecasts for 1.33 and up from 1.32 in the previous month.

The participation rate was 63.0 percent, above expectations for 62.9 percent, which would have been unchanged.

