European Economics Preview: Germany Factory Orders Data Due

Factory orders and final composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from Germany are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's factory orders data for September. Economists forecast orders to fall 0.5 percent on month, slower than the 2.4 percent decline in August.

At 3.45 am ET, France's Insee is slated to release industrial production figures for September. Output is seen falling 1.0 percent on month, in contrast to the 2.4 percent increase in August.

At 4.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes industrial output data for September. Economists forecast production to grow 3.7 percent annually after rising 5.5 percent in August.

At 4.15 am ET, Spain S&P Global composite and services PMI data is due. The services index is seen falling to 48.3 in October from 48.5 in the previous month.

At 4.45 am ET, Italy's services and composite PMI survey results are due. Economists expect the services index to drop to 48.5 in October from 48.8 a month ago.



Thereafter, final composite PMI survey reports are due from France and Germany at 4.50 am and 4.55 am ET, respectively.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurozone final PMI survey data is due. The composite index is forecast to fall to 47.1 in October, in line with flash estimate, from 48.1 in September.

At 5.30 am ET, UK S&P/CIPS construction PMI survey results are due. Economists expect the index to ease to 50.5 in October from 52.3 a month ago.



At 6.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area producer prices for September. Producer price inflation is forecast to surge to 42.0 from 43.3 percent in August.

