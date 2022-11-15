Australia Wage Price Index Climbs 3.1% On Year In Q3

Australia's wage price index climbed 3.1 percent on year in the third quarter of 2022, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - exceeding expectations for 3.0 percent and up from 2.6 percent in the second quarter.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, wages rose 1.0 percent - topping forecasts for 0.9 percent and up from 0.7 percent in the three months prior.

Private sector wages rose 1.2 percent on quarter and 3.4 percent on year, while public sector wages advanced 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.4 percent on year.

Economic News

