Japan Retail Sales Rise 4.3% On Year In October

The value of retail sales in Japan was up 4.3 percent on year in October, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday - coming in at 13.082 trillion yen.

That missed expectations for an increase of 4.5 percent following the upwardly revised 4.8 percent gain in September (originally 4.5 percent).

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.2 percent - slowing from 1.5 percent in the previous month.

The report also showed that commercial sales jumped 0.3 percent on month and 5.9 percent on year to 49.698 trillion yen, while wholesale sales gained 0.3 percent on month and 6.4 percent on year to 36.616 trillion yen.

