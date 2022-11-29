South Africa Jobless Rate Falls In Q3

South Africa's jobless rate decreased in the three months ended September, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate fell to 32.9 percent in the third quarter from 33.9 percent in the second quarter.

In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 34.9 percent.

The number of unemployed people decreased by 269,000 people to 7.725 million in the third quarter from 7.994 million in the previous quarter.

Further, this was the fourth decrease in unemployment since the COVID-19 national lockdown, the agency said.

The number of employed persons rose by 204,000 persons to 15.765 million in the September quarter from 15.562 million in the June quarter.

